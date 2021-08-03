Wyoming Legalized Sports Betting is Another Step Closer to Launch

Legalized sports betting in Wyoming is now that much closer to launching before the beginning of the 2021 football season after the Wyoming Gaming Commission has approved their sports betting rules this past Monday (August 2nd). The unanimous decision approved rules that will outline licensure, taxation, and more requirements for Wyoming's sportsbook operators.

Those rules approved yesterday needed to be legally disseminated by the commission by September 1st. With more steps ahead, officials are hoping to move things along at a quick pace so things are in order for the early September launch. Steps such as licensure and final approval could potentially take several weeks to finalize, but at this time, it is looking like Wyoming's first legal sportsbooks will be accepting customers from the state before the NFL's opening September 9th kickoff date.

Wyoming will become only the second state to allow an unlimited number of online sportsbook operators to apply, which makes them the only state besides Tennessee to be an uncapped market. The state also becomes one of the first in the country that allows online bettors under the age of 21 as bettors that are age 18 and above will legally be able to deposit and wager anywhere within Wyoming state lines.

It is still yet to be determined as to what sports and leagues will be eligible to be wagered on. However, no restrictions exist on college betting. This includes betting on in-state programs such as the University of Wyoming. Their 2021 season begins on September 4th.

Approved payment methods are those such as U.S. bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards. Travelers checks and foreign currencies will also be accepted. Wyoming's laws and regulations for sports betting will allow for sportsbooks to accept cryptocurrency payments as well.

