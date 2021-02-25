Wyoming Man Arrested For Cashing Forged Gambling Tickets

A 31-year-old Green River man is behind bars after cashing forged gambling tickets at a Rock Springs truck stop.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the investigation started on February 13 when police were called to the Flying J Truck Stop in Rock Springs on a report of someone cashing what turned out to be forged gambling tickets. But by the time police got there, the man had left the area. Police were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Nicholas Anderson of Green River.

On Feb. 21 truck stop employees called police to report that Anderson was back in the store. Anderson again left before police arrived, but they were able to identify his vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. According to the post

Anderson was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession of Forged Writings, Forgery-Permit –Alters Writing Without Authority, and Attempt-Substantial Step.

During the course of the traffic stop a K9 unit was deployed and the vehicle and showed a positive alert. Officers located suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin inside the vehicle. Jessica Lewis, 34, of Rock Springs, was also placed under arrest for two charges of Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams.