Information On Wyoming Larceny Suspect Sought By Police

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly stole a cell phone at a truck stop.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the man is thought to have stolen the phone on Sept. 22 at around 11:30 p.m. near the gaming machines at the Flying J Travel Center at 650 Stagecoach Drive in Rock Springs.

The phone was a black iPhone 10 that was in a black case. Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact Officer Johnson with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352- 1575.

You can also message the Facebook page.

