Cheyenne Police Asking for Public Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly took items from a local truck stop without paying for them.

According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, the suspect:

gathered merchandise from the Flying J, located at 2250 Etchepare Drive, and passed the point of sale without paying. The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the female in this photo, who appears to be in her early 20's. Anyone with information is requested to call Officer Fardella (307) 633-6696 and reference case number 22-7948.

