Wyoming Man Dies After Falling Through Ice, Brother Survives

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a man died Thursday night after falling the ice at Ocean Lake.

According to a news release, officials received the call just after 8 p.m. after someone reported that an enclosed side-by-side ATV fell through the ice.

A deputy sheriff arrived within 20 minutes and found one man being walked to the shore. The deputy learned that another man in the ATV was still inside the completely submerged vehicle.

Search and rescue crews along with ice divers were able to successfully recover the unidentified deceased victim in about 12 feet of water.

The surviving victim was uninjured, according to the release.

Officials later confirmed that they were brothers, but have declined to release their names pending coroner's notifications.

The sheriff's office notes that high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures "cut ice fast."

"The sheriff encourages anglers to be extra ware of ice conditions this weekend and above all be safe."