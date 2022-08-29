Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing

A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck a large rock and lost control of his motorcycle.

Ledger, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries.

This is the 76th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 74 in 2021, 83 in 2020, 107 in 2019, and 69 in 2018 to date.

