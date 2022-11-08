Wyoming Ranks in the Top 10 for ‘Most Charitable States’

There is one thing that Wyoming is known for, and that's how much we take care of our own. Every year, the Equality State ranks near the top of the list for being the most charitable.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Most Charitable States for 2023" and the Cowboy State has a made a significant jump since last year. We ranked 13th overall last year, but Wyoming has now cracked the top 10, landing at the 6th overall spot. Only Utah, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota and Oregon ranked higher (respectively).

Get our free mobile app

The WalletHub study used a plethora of metrics to come up with the individual rankings for each state. The study's methodology states:

In the spirit of inspiring altruism, WalletHub determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. Our data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless. Americans do more than just reach in their pockets to help others, though. They also contribute their time — and plenty of it. Nearly 78 million people volunteer in the U.S., serving a combined total of 5.8 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $147 billion of service.

Here are some of those key indicators and Wyoming's rankings for each:

1st - % of Donated Income

4th - Charities per Capita

6th - Charitable Giving

14th - Volunteering & Service

17th - % of Population Who Donated Time

23rd - Volunteer Rate

23rd - Volunteer Hours per Capita

For anyone that has ever spent significant time in our beloved state, this data comes as know surprise and as we move closer to the holiday season (Thanksgiving and Christmas), it's even more obvious how willing Wyomingites are to help out their own.

The 7 Funniest Yellowstone T-Shirts You Can Own