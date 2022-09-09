THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie

Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!

Friday, September 9

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)

Cost: Varies

More Information: Click Here

NU2U Street Dance and Costume Party

This is the 11th Annual NU2U Street Dance and Costume Party. Join in and have a blast!

When: 5 p.m.to 11 p.m.

Where: NU2U (320 S. 5th St.)

Cost: Donations Appreciated

More Information: Click Here

Aaron Watson live at The Cowboy

Join us for some great live music from Aaron Watson!

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)

Cost: $20/person

More Information: Click Here

Saturday, September 10

2022 Wyoming Buddy Walk

The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk® is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 1150 N 3rd St.

More Information: Click Here

Wyoming Archaeology Fair

Join us for the awesome Wyoming Archaeology Fair!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

1st Annual Wanna Ride

Join us for a fun ride in the beautiful Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest! 4-wheelers, jeeps, side x sides, dirt bikes, cars, trucks, mountain bikes - if it has wheels, it's in!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: WyColo Lodge (4039 Hwy. 230)

Cost: $25.00/person

More Information: Click Here

Art Buffet - Family Saturday

Please join us for the return of the Art Buffet!

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

Seth x Sethwest Music Festival

Join us for a music festival in honor of Seth McGee who passed away in March 2021.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

UW Cowboy Football vs. University of Northern Colorado

Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 222 N. 22nd Street

More Information: Click Here

Summer Market Days

Join us at the Albany County Fairgrounds for our first year of Summer Market Days at the Albany County Fairgrounds!

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 3510 S 3rd St

More Information: Click Here

Open Bluegrass Jam

Bring an acoustic instrument and see where the afternoon takes you.

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 209 S 3rd Street

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

Mexican Food, Dance and Music Fundraiser for Felipe Franco

Join us for amazing Mexican food, goodies, music, and dance in support of Felipe Franco and his family!

When: 5 p.m

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)

Cost: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Free and After 8:00 pm: $15/person or $25/couple

More Information: Click Here

Jim Wilkinson Performing Live

Stop by the 7220 Lounge to see Jim perform live at their Post-Game Social!

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 7220 Lounge (204 S. 30th St.)

More Information: Click Here

Sarah Christine & Brigit Burke at the Great Untamed

Join us for an evening of live music and mead at the Great Untamed!

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 209 S 3rd Street

Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door. ~$5-10

More Information: Click Here

Sunday, September 11

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Climb stairs with the fire department in honor of those that died on September 11, 2001.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming, Arena Auditorium

More Information: Click Here