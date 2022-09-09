THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Friday, September 9
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
NU2U Street Dance and Costume Party
This is the 11th Annual NU2U Street Dance and Costume Party. Join in and have a blast!
- When: 5 p.m.to 11 p.m.
- Where: NU2U (320 S. 5th St.)
- Cost: Donations Appreciated
- More Information: Click Here
Aaron Watson live at The Cowboy
Join us for some great live music from Aaron Watson!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $20/person
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, September 10
2022 Wyoming Buddy Walk
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk® is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming.
- When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 1150 N 3rd St.
- More Information: Click Here
Wyoming Archaeology Fair
Join us for the awesome Wyoming Archaeology Fair!
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
1st Annual Wanna Ride
Join us for a fun ride in the beautiful Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest! 4-wheelers, jeeps, side x sides, dirt bikes, cars, trucks, mountain bikes - if it has wheels, it's in!
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: WyColo Lodge (4039 Hwy. 230)
- Cost: $25.00/person
- More Information: Click Here
Art Buffet - Family Saturday
Please join us for the return of the Art Buffet!
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Seth x Sethwest Music Festival
Join us for a music festival in honor of Seth McGee who passed away in March 2021.
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Football vs. University of Northern Colorado
Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: 222 N. 22nd Street
- More Information: Click Here
Summer Market Days
Join us at the Albany County Fairgrounds for our first year of Summer Market Days at the Albany County Fairgrounds!
- When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 3510 S 3rd St
- More Information: Click Here
Open Bluegrass Jam
Bring an acoustic instrument and see where the afternoon takes you.
- When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Mexican Food, Dance and Music Fundraiser for Felipe Franco
Join us for amazing Mexican food, goodies, music, and dance in support of Felipe Franco and his family!
- When: 5 p.m
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
- Cost: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Free and After 8:00 pm: $15/person or $25/couple
- More Information: Click Here
Jim Wilkinson Performing Live
Stop by the 7220 Lounge to see Jim perform live at their Post-Game Social!
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 7220 Lounge (204 S. 30th St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Sarah Christine & Brigit Burke at the Great Untamed
Join us for an evening of live music and mead at the Great Untamed!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street
- Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door. ~$5-10
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, September 11
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Climb stairs with the fire department in honor of those that died on September 11, 2001.
- When: 3:30 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming, Arena Auditorium
- More Information: Click Here
Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice