2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving Announces Results

2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving Announces Results

coffeekai

Officials with the 2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving are calling this year's event a success.

According to a news release, Friday's event collected the following items:

17th Annual Day of Giving Results

(Preliminary results as of May 16, 2022)

 

 

Businesses & community groups helping                                                   

59                       

Congregations helping                                                                                       

70

Non-perishable food and personal care items                                   

23,038 pounds           

Portion from the Youth Event                                                                   

8,750    pounds

Craft items                                                                                                          

13boxes

Portion from the Youth Event                                                                    

7 boxes   

Leftover prescription medications                                                                

245 pounds                   

Medical supplies                                                                                             

2,789 pounds               

Blood product donated at Day of Giving                                                     14                         

Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22                           

TBA                              

Durable medical equipment                                                                           

191 pieces                      

Used eyeglasses                                                                                           

895 pairs                       

Used hearing aids                                                                       

84                                                                             

Used cell phones                                                                                       

99                            

Hearing aid batteries                                                                            

48 dozen                    

Volunteers/hours served to run event                                              

74/374

Cash donations from the event                                                       $15,632                                                                                                                        

  In-kind donations                                                                                     

Invaluable!

We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!

Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!

Baby Bison In Thermopolis Wyoming

 

 

                                                                                                                                                                                        

 

 

Filed Under: Blood Drive, Charity, Cheyenne Day of Giving
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top