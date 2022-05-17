2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving Announces Results
Officials with the 2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving are calling this year's event a success.
According to a news release, Friday's event collected the following items:
17th Annual Day of Giving Results
(Preliminary results as of May 16, 2022)
Businesses & community groups helping
59
Congregations helping
70
Non-perishable food and personal care items
23,038 pounds
Portion from the Youth Event
8,750 pounds
Craft items
13boxes
Portion from the Youth Event
7 boxes
Leftover prescription medications
245 pounds
Medical supplies
2,789 pounds
Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14
Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22
TBA
Durable medical equipment
191 pieces
Used eyeglasses
895 pairs
Used hearing aids
84
Used cell phones
99
Hearing aid batteries
48 dozen
Volunteers/hours served to run event
74/374
Cash donations from the event $15,632
In-kind donations
Invaluable!
We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!
Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!
