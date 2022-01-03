Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office has announced a car auction for Tuesday, Jan. 4.
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the following cars will be auctioned off:
- 2003 Saturn L300 (starting bid of $100)
- 2003 Kia Sedona (starting bid of $100)
- 2003 Subaru Legacy (starting bid of $100)
- 1996 Ford F-250 (starting bid of $100)
- 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan (starting bid of $100)
- 2007 Honda Civic (starting bid of $192)
- 1993 Acura Integra (starting bid of $234)
- 1995 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)
- 1995 Pontiac Bonneville (starting bid of $153)
- 2003 Pontiac Grand Am (starting bid of $246
The auction will be held at the sheriff's office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 south in Rock Springs showing starts at 10:30 and bidding will get underway at 11 a.m.
The vehicles are abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles.
