Wyoming Taco Bells to Serve Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Again

Last year took a lot from us in a lot of different aspects, including several items on the Taco Bell menu. However, it looks like a couple items are on their way back to the menu, but spoiler alert, one of them isn't the Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell already came into 2021 with some stellar momentum on the heels of bringing back Nacho Fries just before Christmas. Of course, those are only for a limited time as they are each time they're served. But they also brought the Bacon Club Chalupa to the menu and a couple of other items. Things looked to be turning around after the menu purge last year. And now, Taco Bell has announced the return of Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

Not only are the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes coming back, but Taco Bell is also bringing back Spicy Potato Soft Tacos. They even made a cartooney video from their CEO, Mark King to explain and/or tease their plans for this year.

In 2020, when the franchise lost the potatoes from their menu, many vegetarian fans were hit the hardest as that was one more option they didn't have on the menu. And now Taco Bell is going a step further for their vegetarian clientele as the restaurant chain has decided to partner with Beyond Meat, one of the company that produces plant-based protein. The above tweet slightly refers to this in the video. However, there's no set date as to when those options will be available.

But as for the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, they are coming back to Taco Bells on March 11th. In the meantime, the Mexican Pizza is still in limbo. Perhaps it's the next menu item to return to Taco Bell in Wyoming. Until then, it looks like we'll have to enjoy our Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes while we play the waiting game.

