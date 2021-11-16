Wyoming to Get Great View of Very Long, Nearly Total-Lunar Eclipse

Wyoming is typically a great spot to be when any sort of events are happening in the night sky given how wide open the state is, just so long as there's not so many clouds to block the view of course. But later this week, we're going to have an awesome view of a long and nearly total-lunar eclipse.

The nearly total-lunar eclipse is going to be the longest of the past century. And not just that, it will last longer than any eclipse since the year 1440. The eclipse is expected to be visible for approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes. To put that in perspective, the last full lunar eclipse, which occurred on May 26th of this year, last for just 1 hour and 15 minutes.

While this isn't technically a total eclipse, it will appear its most full at 97 percent coverage. The full moon will be in alignment with the earth and sun in order for the (partial) lunar eclipse to take place.

However, there is a downside for this particular viewing. The nearly-total eclipse will appear at its fullest in the early morning hours of this Friday (November 19th), at approximately 2 a.m. According to timeanddate.com, the technical duration of the partial eclipse will be from 11:02 p.m. on Thursday night until 5:03 a.m. on Friday morning. However, between midnight and 3 a.m. are the optimal times for the best viewing. Here's a glimpse of what you might see...

As long as the clouds stay away, it should be an enjoyable view for any night owls or avid skywatchers. It all happens in the early morning hours of Friday this week, Wyoming! Don't miss it!

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?

DISCOVER: Your Wyoming Zodiac Sign Here

EXPLORE: The 10 Smallest Towns in Wyoming