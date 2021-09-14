Wyoming Among Least Happiest States, Report Says

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting life as we know it and about 4 in 10 adults having reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2021's Happiest States in America.

To determine which states most promote happiness, WalletHub compared them across 31 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 40th on the list, followed by New Mexico, Alaska, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and West Virginia.

Wyoming did rank 5th safest -- Maine, Vermont, Minnesota and Utah took the top four spots -- but ranked 48th for most work hours and 49th for lowest income growth.

The Cowboy State also had the highest suicide rate per 100,000 residents, 29, which is 3.6 times more than in New Jersey and New York, the states with the fewest at eight.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959

