Wyoming Troopers Write 29% More 100+ MPH Speeding Tickets in 2020

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused people to drive less in 2020, many of those who did drive were driving faster, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Captain David Wagener says the patrol saw a 15 percent decrease in speed citations issued while seeing a 29 percent increase in speed citations being issued in excess of 100-plus mph.

Wyoming Highway Patrol

"Driving at high rates of speed is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to serious and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages," Wagener said in a news release.

"Speeding or traveling too fast for the conditions of the highway was cited as a main contributing factor in 1,637 (fatal and serious injury) crashes between 2010 and 2019 in Wyoming," he added.

To help address this issue, the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which is made up of 12 states including Wyoming, will be conducting an Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign June 25-27.

"The WSTSC encourages everyone to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid feeling the need to speed," said Wagener.

"The WSTSC hopes you choose to join us in achieving the goal of zero deaths due to excessive speeds," he added.