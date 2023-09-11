Have the pumpkin spice gods gone too far? When will the pumpkin spice fad end? If the arrival of Wendy's newest frosty flavor is any indication...the PSL fad isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Wendy's has joined the Pumpkin Spice bandwagon, arming its menu with a fall-flavored treat to rival the PSL offerings at Starbucks and other proponents of the flavor fad. You heard me right - Wendy's will start offering Pumpkin Spice Frosty at locations everywhere.

Did You Know? The plural of 'frosty' is 'frosty,' according to the official Wendy's Twitter/X page.

Here's the scoop on the new treat:

Pumpkin Spice Invades Wendy's Menu:

Wendy's officially announced the pending arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Frosty on September 2, indicating that locations will start selling the treat on September 12. According to People Magazine, the fast food chain will also sell pumpkin-flavored cold brew.

Wendy's knows it's appealing to the masses with this move. Lindsay Radkoski, the U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for 'The Wendy's Company,' described the product as a sort of wish fulfillment for pumpkin spice and Wendy's fans, saying in an official statement that,

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty...We are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar and iconic seasonal flavors to the menu."

It's not the first time Wendy's has released limited-edition and seasonal Frosty flavors. The restaurant released a Peppermint Frosty for the winter holidays last year and periodically brings back its Strawberry Frosty for the summer.

What's *Actually* In Pumpkin Spice?

Pumpkin spice is a blend of spices typically containing the following ingredients: ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and allspice.