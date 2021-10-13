Have You Seen What the Cheyenne Wendy’s on Dell Range Looks Like?

In case you haven't noticed, the Wendy's in Cheyenne has been undergoing some renovations over the past few months. It's looking completely different than how Cheyenne has come to know it.

Prior to current renovations, the Cheyenne Wendy's on Dell Range has had a display that resembled the 1980s/1990s staple style of Wendy's. Everything from the design of the store to the logo. As it would turn out, the building was not originally built as a Wendy's, but instead was a Boston Market right up until the store filed for bankruptcy in 1998.

Since the building has been a Wendy's, the appearance hadn't changed all that much until the recent renovations. A new sign has also gone up as the old one had previously suffered wind damage, while also having the older Wendy's logo. So perhaps a change of the times was needed for the new design. The drive thru and then the inside of the restaurant would need to be closed at some point to allow for the renovations.

So let's see how this transition has been going...

Old to New Wendy's on Dell Range in Cheyenne

As you can see, it's more of an out with the old and in with the new. It's definitely a more modern take on the restaurant and the logo is finally getting with the times. As there is currently plenty of construction happening on the inside, I'm excited to see what is in store for the restaurant inside as well.

A sign is also posted on the windows of the store which happen to read, "WE ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR REMODELING. WE WILL RE-OPEN FOR BUSINESS ON OCTOBER 30TH." So just over two weeks from now, the Wendy's at 1830 Dell Range Blvd in Cheyenne will be opening with a brand new look.

