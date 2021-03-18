Wyoming Wendy’s Have Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits!

While it's been a rough week trying to dig our way out of the snow in southeast Wyoming, at least we have March Madness starting up, AND free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits at Wendy's! Nothing put you in a better mood quite like free food does.

The free breakfast sandwich at Wendy's is happening at their restaurants nationwide and is in celebration of the fact that March Madness is starting up. And perhaps this is the best part. THERE'S NO CATCH! Well, maybe the one catch is that you have to get the sandwich during their breakfast hours, which go from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., so wake up!

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit will be free during breakfast for both Friday (March 19th) and Saturday (March 20th), so be sure to take advantage of your free food, because free food often taste that much better. Not only that, but Wendy's has a pretty solid breakfast menu as it is.

In case you have never had the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at Wendy's, it's exactly what it sounds like. It's a chicken filet topped with maple honey butter on a biscuit. And it's really good.

So as long as you are capable as safely traveling to a Wendy's during their breakfast hours on Friday or Saturday, you are all set for that free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Also, given that roads have been slowly but surely improving throughout the week and the fact that high temps for Friday are forecasted to be in the 40s and 50s, it should make for an easier drive to go get your free breakfast sandwich at Wendy's. Enjoy!