Wyoming’s Best Casserole is at a Steakhouse in Cheyenne

This is about the time of year when people start thinking of casseroles that they can cook for the holiday season with so many dinners and parties on the horizon. But casseroles are quite the versatile dish given you can use it with pretty much any food. So who has the best casserole in Wyoming? And what type of casserole is that for that matter?

The popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That' recently decided to make it easy for those who can't decide on what casserole to make or purchase for dinner, or a party, or any sort of holiday this year and picked the best casserole in each state. Of course, these are restaurants in each state that were picked making a particular casserole. As it turns out, the best casserole in Wyoming happens to be in Cheyenne! The best casserole in the Cowboy State is at Rib & Chop House in Cheyenne.

Not only was Rib & Chop House picked for having the best casserole in the state, but their Squash Casserole in particular was picked at the best casserole in Wyoming. Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about their pick:

The squash casserole at Wyoming's Rib and Chop House is so good that you may have to order seconds. "I got garlic mashed and squash casserole as my sides, the squash casserole was so delicious! Definitely would recommend it!" one Yelp reviewer shared.

Rib & Chop House in Cheyenne

It's nice knowing we have the best casserole right in our own backyard in downtown Cheyenne. Not only that, but once your purchase the casserole at Rib & Chop House, go ahead and throw it in a dish when you go to a party and pass it off as your own. Just kidding! Nobody would do that to you, Rib & Chop House...Okay, they probably will.

But now you also know that you can prepare some Squash Casserole if you're looking for suggestions as to what type of casserole to make just in case you can't make your way to Rib & Chop House in Cheyenne. Enjoy your casseroles this holiday season, Wyoming!