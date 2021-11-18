Meatloaf is underrated. And no, I'm not talking about the singer. It's one of those dishes that can always be good no matter what. Or at least that's what we would like to think. You might even be having some at some of your Thanksgiving dinners. I mean, it's not traditional, but it's a thing that crazy Aunt Beth might bring. And of course, who could forget, "Ma, the meatloaf!". That's a 'Wedding Crashers' reference. So where's Wyoming's best meatloaf? It seems that it's located in a city that doesn't exist.

The popular food publication, known as 'Eat This, Not That', recently published their list of 'The Best Meatloaf in Every State'. In Wyoming, they said the best meatloaf was at an establishment located in Jasper, WY. Fair enough, right? The only problem is that there is no such thing as a city named Jasper in the state of Wyoming.

'Eat This, Not That' said about the particular meatloaf:

J's Pub and Grill's chili-glazed meatloaf has people talking: "I had the bison meatloaf, and no joke this is the best meatloaf I have ever had," one Yelp reviewer stated. Make sure to enjoy this delicious dish with a side of onion soup and some crispy Brussels sprouts as an appetizer.

You could definitely tell by the mistake that no matter what place was listed, they were definitely talking about Casper, WY. But they didn't say Casper, they said 'Jasper'. Go ahead, view it by the clicking the link right here, I'll wait...

See, told you. Is it petty to mention it? Sure, but c'mon, typos are fun. But yes, J's Pub and Grill in Casper certainly does have a mean meatloaf. Kudos to them for having a great spot for the dish. We all love meatloaf, right? As long we don't have to go to a city called 'Jasper' for it.

