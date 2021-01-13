Wyoming’s Best Sandwich Comes From a French Bakery

Who's hungry?

Sometimes you just need a good sandwich, am I right? I know we live in a beautiful melting pot of a nation with so many incredible dishes, but a humble sandwich just hits the spot at times. It's also because we live in such a diverse nation that we get creative, think-outside-the-box sandwiches too. With all of these choices, it would be difficult to pick the best one in our state.

And yet Food & Wine has done just that.

The publication just recently released The Best Sandwich in Every State list. Can you imagine having this as an assignment? To have your boss tell you that you need to travel the nation and taste all of these sandwiches? OK, that may not be how it happens, but it's nice to think that is a real job. I mean, I'd do it.

The list was compiled with one simple idea in mind... identify "the icons and the legends." These may not be the most expensive sandwiches nor the ones that land on the cover of a magazine with all of their super fancy ingredients. These are the sandwiches that have stood the test of time and hold a special place in our hearts.

In Wyoming that's the baguette sandwich at Persephone Bakery in Jackson.

First of all, baguettes are amazing, right? I could eat an entire one by itself and by myself. Persephone stuffs theirs with ham and Gruyere cheese with a healthy slather of butter and mustard. Yummy!

Persephone Bakery has been in business for over a decade. It's owned by Kevin and Ali Cohane who spent some time in Paris learning the tricks of the trade. And I do have to admit that a hot baguette with a glass of wine after a long day on the slopes sounds amazing.

Have you been here before or eaten this sandwich?