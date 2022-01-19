Wyoming’s Fandom for Josh Allen Showcased in CNN Report

Last weekend, everyone in Wyoming saw what Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did to the New England Patriots. It was complete domination! And as the Bills are moving on to the next round, the former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback brought some attention to his old stomping grounds of the Cowboy State as his own fandom has taken on a life of its own and is showing that more people are starting to root for players over teams.

In what was a complete annihilation of the Patriots by the Bills, Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and 5 touchdowns. Some NFL experts are saying it was the most perfect playoff game they have seen from any quarterback. And we all know that a very large percentage of the Wyoming had all eyes glued to the screen for the entire game.

CNN recently reported on how because of Allen's fandom in Wyoming, it's a leading case study showing how the fandom of players over teams has been a growing trend across the country. And next to the state of New York, where Buffalo is located, Wyoming searched for the Bills on Google the second most of any state, which comes as now surprise to anyone in Wyoming, given Allen's fanbase here and ever growing Bills mafia in the southeast corner of the state.

Of course, the Denver Broncos are the nearest team in our region, which means there are certainly plenty of Broncos fans. However, as mentioned, the Buffalo Bills were the second most searched team on the Internet in Wyoming. That being said, no other state had the Buffalo Bills in their top five Googled teams. Before Allen's arrival in Buffalo, the Bills weren't even in the top 20 teams searched for in the Cowboy State.

The national article went on to talk about how players like Justin Herbert on the Los Angeles Chargers has a similar effect on Eugene, OR, since he was at the University of Oregon. They also mentioned how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now team 1B in New England, since Tom Brady is now there. But certainly no other case can compete with what has taken off with Josh Allen's fandom, hence, why he was the featured player in the study.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will enter the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this Sunday when they play at the Kansas City Chiefs, which many around the league think is the most anticipated matchup of the weekend, given the recent history between the two teams.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, but you likely already knew that since you're a Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills fan. Good luck this weekend!

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players

- Just the facts: Wyoming's 21 Mountain West conference titles and counting

Super Bowl Champions From Wyoming