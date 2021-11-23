Wyoming’s Favorite Board Game Starts With M and It’s Not Monopoly

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, seeing as how you'll be surrounded by family and friends, perhaps one of the things you may indulge in after dinner is a fun board game. Maybe you already have that as a tradition. Or maybe you have game night every week. Regardless of how you do it, everyone has their favorite board game. So what is Wyoming's?

I am not someone who has typical game nights and I feel like it's been years and years since I've had my fill of board games. That is, of course, if 'Cards Against Humanity' doesn't count. It's not a 'board' game, so it shouldn't count really. However, there was the traditional Christmas Eve that my brother and best friend had done for several years consecutively when we played Monopoly.

That is one of the most intense board games you can ever play, especially given the competitive nature we played with. There were many games where someone would flip the board in frustration by the end of the game. I would say that Monopoly would be my favorite, as it is for many others. It was even the favorite board game for the most states, as chosen by eight of them. But one of those was not Wyoming. However, Wyoming's pick does start with an 'M'. It's something called Mancala. What...Is...That?

Apparently it's something that looks like that above. Honestly, I've never played it. According to this video, this is how...

As for me, I'll stick to Monopoly. But yes, Wyomingites enjoy some Mancala. Hungry Hungry Hippos, Dungeons & Dragons, Backgammon, and Chess rounded out the top five in terms of how many states picked each game as their favorite. Wyoming was the only state to pick Mancala.

So perhaps this holiday weekend, maybe you'll have a fun game of Mancala. As for me, if I play a board game, I think I'll stick with Monopoly.

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming Brand new to Wyoming? Wyoming is a unique place, so here are a few bits of information that may help your transition to the Cowboy State go a bit more smoothly.

- 5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming