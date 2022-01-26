Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Teams Up With Cody Johnson for New Single

Earlier this week, Wyoming native Ian Munsick announced he's collaborating with Country star Cody Johnson on a brand new single and both musicians fans are going crazy in anticipation. Both stars revealed info about their team up this week on each of their social media pages and the single is due out this Friday (January 28th).

The new duet is titled 'Long Live Cowgirls' and is said to be a 'true country and western ballad', according to the publication 'Country Now'.

As previously mentioned, the fans are already excited with crazed anticipation for the upcoming single. Some of the comments on Ian Munsick's post read:

"This is the greatest thing I've seen this year."

"Hell yes. Stoked to hear it fellas!"

"a dream duo"

"What?!? This is about to be insane! 🔥"

"This was the collab the world needed!!! 🔥 can't wait! 😍"

The post from Munsick on Instagram has allowed gathered over 41,000 like just since Monday. It's obvious there's plenty of fans that can't wait for this track.

The new track, 'Long Live Cowgirls' was written by Munsick with Aby Gutierrez and Phil O’Donnell. Munsick played shows as a guest on Cody Johnson's tour during fall of 2021. Munsick said of the new track:

When I think of modern country and western music, I think of Cody Johnson...The way he pays respect to the tradition of the genre yet puts his own stamp on it is what has drawn me to his music for the last 10 years. ‘Long Live Cowgirls’ is a testament to the western way of life and how it’s still thriving today. There’s no one out there who represents that lifestyle better than CoJo.

While the track won't be out for another couple days, it's available for pre-add on Apple Music and pre-save on Spotify.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History