I'm not superstitious, but I am a little 'stitious'. That is fantastic line that was used by the great character, Michael Scott from 'The Office'. But around Halloween, many people have reason to be at least a little more superstitious than normal due to the spooky nature of the holiday. But what is Wyoming's most common superstition?

Earlier this year, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino randomly decided to do some research via Google analytics to find out what the most common superstition in each state and it turns out that Wyoming's is a very popular one. In fact, 15 other states besides Wyoming also have the same superstition. The most common superstition in Wyoming is 'Throw Some Salt Over Your Shoulder.'

Given that the title says this particular superstition was once parodied in an iconic film, then you probably already know where I'm going with this. If you know, you know.

But back in 1994, a rather iconic comedy was released known as 'Dumb and Dumber'. The film stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels and is one of the more hilarious movies you might ever watch. The film focuses on two down-on-their-luck nitwits (Carrey and Daniels), who decide to travel from Rhode Island to Aspen, CO to deliver an item to a woman who seemingly dropped her luggage at the airport.

The movie has delivered everything from recited lines in everyday conversation to obvious jokes from the film to even Halloween costumes as the two, now, iconic characters. But there's one scene in particular that parodies the 'Throw Some Salt Over Your Shoulder' superstition and even if you've seen it over a thousand times, it's still one of the most hilarious scenes you will ever watch. **(Warning: The film was rated PG-13 and the clip below contains some expletive language)**

And there it is. While the scene was not in Wyoming, nor did it really have anything to do with the Cowboy State, it does parody the 'most common superstition in Wyoming', which is 'Throw Some Salt Over Your Shoulder'. And if you're looking for something hilarious to watch, I recommend the full movie, 'Dumb and Dumber', even if you have watched it over a thousand times. It's funny every time you watch it.

