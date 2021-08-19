A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced.

Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.

That is the extent of the new information about both shows shared in a press release on Thursday (Aug. 19). Another show from Taylor Sheridan will also premiere in the fall, piggybacking off of Yellowstone. Mayor of Kingstown "follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest will star in this new show, starting on Nov. 14 on Paramount+.

Season 4 of Yellowstone picks up as the John Dutton's family (played by Kevin Costner) is in shambles. A series of attacks left several members for dead, although the Season 3 finale did not definitively say anyone would definitively die. There's already talk of Season 5 for the hit show, even as the Season 4 premiere was delayed.

The prequel 1883 follows the original Duttons, James and Margaret (McGraw, Hill) as they travel with Elliott's Shea Brennan through the Great Plains toward Montana.

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land," the description reads.

