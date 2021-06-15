Yellowstone Experiment May Change Park Sites Nationwide

This summer could be a defining one for parks nationwide.

The warmer months are here and that means more time outdoors. Many of us spend more time outside during the summer than we do inside. And after the summer we had last year, people are craving that fresh air more than ever.

Which is probably why they are coming our way.

We live in such a beautiful region and we have plenty to offer those who are looking to get off the grid for a little bit. Those who seek adventure and the wild will find it within our state borders. And most of it will be found in one of our state or national park sites. Transportation within those places could be changing. That is, if Yellowstone's experiment is successful.

Allow me to introduce you to TEDDY.

TEDDY stands for The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone and it officially launched on June 9. It's an automated shuttle that operates within the park to tote visitors around. Routes run to and from the hotel, campgrounds, and visitor services.

Because these are electric, they will reduce noise around the park and will also cut down on pollution. Having an option like this to navigate the park will also limit congestion since it would decrease the number of cars jamming up the roads. I'm also willing to bet this could reduce the number of incidents visitors have with wild animals since I'm sure these shuttles won't let you out in the event of a wildlife traffic jam.

Travel + Leisure also says that the park will study visitor traffic throughout the park to determine how to protect these areas better in the future. The study will continue for the next year. This is vital information not just for Yellowstone, but for parks across the nation.

I'm willing to bet that if this experiment goes well, every park will be getting their own TEDDY.