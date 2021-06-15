Sheridan Woman Found Dead at Base of Steamboat Point

According to a report by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, a female in her late 20’s had fallen off of Steamboat Point on June 15, at approximately 5:50 a.m.

The reporting party was unsure where the woman was located, and her exact location was unknown at the time of the 911 call due to poor cell service.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Search and Rescue, Dayton Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all responded.

Life flight was also requested to launch.

Emergency Personnel began to arrive in the area at approximately 6:30 a.m. to search for the victim.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., the victim was located, deceased, at the base of the southwest side of Steamboat Point.

Life flight was cancelled and personnel from the Bighorn National Forest Service arrived to assist the agencies with the body recovery.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance from Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the victim’s at this time.