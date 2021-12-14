Last week, it was another first for Jimmy on Yellowstone. The Paramount Network show's lovable wrangler has always been up for anything, and during Ep. 7 he was asked to prove it yet again as he helped with horse breeding on the 6666 Ranch.

Actor Jefferson White plays Jimmy, and he talked to the Dutton Rules podcast about filming his latest memorable scene from Yellowstone.

"I’m proud to say that that was a one take shot. We did that exactly one time," he shares before going into, umm ... detail.

White is also the host of the Official Yellowstone Podcast, available wherever podcasts are found. Ep. 1 finds him talking to Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley, who play Kayce and Jamie Dutton on the show. The first season of the Official Yellowstone Podcast was recorded at the Wynn Las Vegas state-of-the-art recording studio.

Official Yellowstone Podcast

Talking to Dutton Rules co-host Billy Dukes, the actor spoke to the future of Jimmy on the show and addressed rumors that he'll be a part of the next Yellowstone spinoff, a Taylor Sheridan drama based on the 6666 Ranch.

After dishing on what it was like to be branded on the show — it was all much more real than you thought — White explains what it was like to be on the collecting end as a stallion prepared to breed. This is big business on a ranch like the 6666 Ranch, he explains.

"The way that a place like the 6s, which is a real massive, historic cattle ranch in west Texas, works," White begins, "is these incredible horses ... part of how they keep the operation running is you sell, basically, the right to breed these horses. So you sell the horses' semen and ship it all over the world."

"At some point in that process it takes an incredibly talented, well-trained, careful and meticulous vet tech to extract the semen from the horse," he continues, starting to laugh. "Or in this case, a f---king idiot ... a clueless actor from the other side of the country."

Listen to the podcast above (or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify) for the full color description of that scene, and more. Join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com. Another new episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast is coming next week. Adison Haager and Dukes will recap Ep. 6 and 7 of the show.

