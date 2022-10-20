‘Yellowstone': Kevin Costner’s Real-Life Wife Once Gave Him an Ultimatum

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's wife is Christine Baumgartner, but don't go searching for her on social media. Just because the former professional model is private doesn't mean she's meek, however.

Baumgartner is Costner's second wife. He was previously married to Cindy Costner, but they divorced in 1994. He brought four kids into the new relationship, including three with Cindy and one with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney, whom he dated before striking a romance with the now 48-year-old Baumgarter. The issue of children is what nearly broke them.

The couple met years before they began dating in the late 1990s and went public in roughly 2000, when she was about 25 and he was around 45. In 2003, they broke up — she wanted kids of her own, and he was pretty content.

Spoiler alert: She won that argument, but not by staying patient.

Talking to Parade in 2012, Costner recalled being issued what sounds like an ultimatum. "She said, 'I'm going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me,'" the future John Dutton shares.

"And I did."

Fast forward to 2022 and Costner and his wife of 18 years (married in 2004) have three kids together: Sons Cayden and Hayes were born in 2007 and 2009, respectively, and daughter Grace was born in 2010. Together they live on 160 acres in Colorado (per Brides Magazine).

Professionally, Baumgartner moved on from modeling to become a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. Around the time of her marriage to Costner she began Cat Bag Couture, a company that designed luxury purses, handbags and laptop cases. Talking to the Denver Post in 2005, she admitted that Costner helped her get the business off the ground, but the genesis was an idea she had with a friend named Tamara Muro ("CAT" stands for Christine and Tamara). The company's website is no longer active.

At home, Costner tries to keep the youngest of his seven children from watching him as John Dutton on Yellowstone. Season 5 is set to begin on Nov. 13, and earlier this year he made it clear the show wouldn't let up.

"It's too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it," he tells with Extra of his youngest kids, "But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else."

While his children with Cindy range in age from 34 to 38 years old, the younger kids are 12, 13 and 15 years old. Liam — his son with Rooney — is now 26 years old.

