The final race of the 2022 high school cross-country season is here. Laramie competes at the Wyoming High School Cross Country State Championships on Saturday.

The championships are on Oct. 22, 2022, and are hosted by Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete, WY, for the second consecutive year. The Class 4A girls will be on the course first and start their race at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Class 4A boys’ race is at 12:15 p.m.

Laramie head coach Greg Schabron says most of his team has been on this course before which is a benefit. He says the course is pretty much, two big loops.

“The kids told me the biggest challenge is mile 2-to-3 because that part of the loop is far away from any spectators, any cheering, so they’re very tired after running just over two miles, and it’s just a grind. We’ve been talking about staying focused and paying attention to who’s around them and making moves at that point.”

A year ago, the LHS girls placed fifth as a team, and Addison Forry led the way with a third-place finish, individually. The boys came in sixth place in the team standings, and Dominic Eberle was the top individual finisher in 17th place.

Schabron noted that he hasn’t seen the stressing out he did last year before the state race.

Laramie enters the state championships after a second (guys) and a third (girls) place finish at last week’s conference championships for the 4A West in Afton.

Schabron feels placing in the top three or four for the girls’ squad is a realistic goal.

“For Addie, it’d be nice to see her in the top three in the state. I think Leah’s (Schabron) got a shot at top-10.”

He added that having Star Valley in Class 4A now, instead of Evanston, has made it more competitive because of its high-quality program.

The Plainsmen would love to pull a surprise and win a team title.

Schabron believes it’s possible and says they’ll need a good race from everyone.

“If we can bring them in (to the state championships) healthy, I think their heads are still in the game. Obviously, not winning the last two weeks is kind of challenging, but it can be a motivator, also… A lot of times, when those guys are quiet, they’re having their meetings in the locker room, and they know the big gameplan has not changed.”

Schabron feels it’s about getting the pieces to fall in the right places.

The last time Laramie won a cross-country state championship was in 2017 with the last of the boys’ six titles in a row. The only crown the girls’ team has won was in 2011.