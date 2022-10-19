Laramie’s Alexis Stucky Continues to Make Her Mark at Florida

Former Laramie High School standout Alexis Stucky has continued her stellar play at the University of Florida.

The Freshman was named the SEC Player of the Week and SEC Setter of the Week on Monday.

According to the University of Florida, these are the fourth and fifth honors, respectively, for Stucky this season as she was named Freshman of the Week on Aug. 29 and Overall Player of the Week, as well as Freshman of the Week, on Sept. 19.

Stucky led the Gators to a 2-0 record against Mississippi State last weekend. Over the course of the two matches, Stucky put together a stellar performance, leading the team to a combined .329 clip while averaging 13.33 assists per set.

Those weren't the only awards for the LHS grad. She received a national honor, as well.

Florida is 15-4 on the season and 7-2 in the SEC. They are ranked at No. 11 in this week's AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Stucky led Laramie to the Class 4A volleyball state championships in 2020 and 2021. She graduated from Laramie High School last December and enrolled early at the University of Florida. Stucky was a two-time Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year, four-time all-state selection, and two-time Class 4A Player of the Year in Wyoming.

Way to Alexis! Keep up the great work.