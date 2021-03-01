Yellowstone National Park will begin closing roads and start plowing on March 7 to oversnow travel to prepare for spring, according to a prepared statement.

All oversnow travel will end at 9 p.m. March 15.

Weather-permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel at 8 a.m. April 16.

These are the road closure dates:

March 7 -- Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris.

March 9 -- Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village.

March 14 -- Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge.

March 15 -- all remaining groomed roads.

These are the winter visitor services closure dates:

March 1 -- At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel and cabins, Gift Shop, Ski Shop and food services. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year.

March 15 -- At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill.

March 1-15 -- Warming huts.

The park also noted other travel advisories.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Mont., is open to automobiles all year.

Self-serve fuel pumps at Tower Junction are available all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions because temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.

Visit park roads for the status of Yellowstone roads.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

The park asks visitors to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Learn more about area-specific spring reopening dates. All dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance. We will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. For additional details, visit the park website at or download Yellowstone's App.

