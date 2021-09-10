The 5 Most Dangerous and Deadliest Roads in Wyoming

We all know Wyoming has some of the most scenic roads in the country. However, as beautiful and majestic as some of those views may be when you're on the road, they can also be dangerous to travel on. Not only that, but they are some of the most dangerous in the U.S.

Roadway fatalities in Wyoming have been historically high year in, year out. This is a startling fact given that we live in the least populated state in the U.S. While there are several contributing factors in each case, it certainly doesn't help that some of the roads, while providing great scenery, are also the most dangerous throughout the entire state.

Let's take a look at the most dangerous and deadliest roads in Wyoming...

5 Most Dangerous and Deadliest Roads in Wyoming

In case you still have any road trips ahead throughout any of these roadways this season, take caution. Thanks to The Advocates Injury Attorneys for providing the info for this list in an effort to help people stay safe on the roads.

Wherever you head out on the road, be careful Wyoming!

