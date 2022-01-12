Yellowstone received its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination on Wednesday (Jan. 12), and the honor takes in the entire cast. After wrapping a Season 4 that saw stellar performances across the board, the runaway hit show earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Yellowstone will square off against The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession in the category. The SAG Awards are decided by two nominating committees — one for television, one for film — that come from the membership of the Screen Actors Guild. The final results are voted on by the entire membership.

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan issued a statement after the nominations were announced on Wednesday, celebrating the great news for the flagship show of his growing television empire.

"There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers," Sheridan states. "Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination."

Yellowstone helped to launch the Paramount Network when it rebranded from SpikeTV in 2018. The show has grown into the most successful show on cable television, and its recently wrapped Season 4 was hugely anticipated after a Season 3 cliffhanger that left the lives of multiple main characters hanging in the balance. Season 4 has more than delivered, with strong storylines for all of the principal characters of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and more. Even newer and secondary characters including Garrett Randall (Will Patton) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) had pivotal scenes to play.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are slated to air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at 8PM ET.

The success of Yellowstone has launched two spinoffs: 1883 airs every Sunday via Paramount+, while Yellowstone: 6666 has been announced, but has not yet aired. Sheridan also created The Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+, and he's working on another upcoming series titled Kansas City, which stars Sylvester Stallone as a mob boss.

