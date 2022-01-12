The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 16 more coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest weekly total since August 1, 2021.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Big Horn County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Big Horn County woman died in December. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Hot Springs County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in December. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Washakie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 97,002 lab-confirmed cases, 25,752 probable cases, and 1,588 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 653 unvaccinated deaths and 130 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Monday, 43.9% of Wyoming's population -- 9.2% of children (5-11), 30.7% of adolescents (12-17), 52.8% of adults (18+), and 73.7% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

