Yellowstone has added yet another new character for its upcoming Season 5. The hit Paramount Network show has cast Orli Gottesman as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little) when the show returns for new episodes.

The 16-year-old performer is set to play the role of Halie, whom Entertainment Weekly describes as a "confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter."

According to a news release, "In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

Little joined the cast of Yellowstone in the role of Carter during Season 4, when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) took him under her wing after both of his parents died and left him alone. She and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) took him in, but it was a rocky road for all of them. By the end of Season 4, Carter appeared to be settling into his new life on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Little's character seems more than ripe for a potential girlfriend. The actor has grown so much between Season 4 and Season 5 that he stunned Yellowstone fans when he posted a picture to social media when he began filming for the new season in Montana.

The 15-year-old actor acknowledged that he has changed so much that even some of his Yellowstone co-workers didn't recognize him at first.

"When you say, "Hi, nice to see you!" to the film crew and they don't know who you are," Little wrote to accompany the photo, which is a startling change from his former appearance:

Florida native Gottesman began modeling and shooting commercials when she was 5, and a Nickelodeon audition later led her to discover her passion for acting. A role as Jessica Alba's daughter in LA's Finest led her and her family to Los Angeles, where she's also landed roles in Astronaut Camp, Adeline and more.

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May. The new season is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

