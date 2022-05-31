Beth Dutton is a married woman now on Yellowstone, but that doesn't mean she'll be settling into a more easygoing life on the show's upcoming Season 5 ... at least, not entirely. In fact, in a new interview, actor Kelly Reilly shares that her character's legendary fighting spirit will actually amplify in the new episodes.

The cast of Yellowstone got back to work on the set in Montana in mid-May, and Reilly and Kevin Costner — who plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show — were on hand at Paramount's upfronts at Carnegie Hall in New York City to talk about the new season on May 17. Talking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Reilly opened up about what Season 5 brings for Beth Dutton on Yellowstone.

Dutton finally married her longtime love, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) at the end of Season 4, so Season 5 will bring some changes to her story arc, Reilly hints. But some things will remain very much the same.

"Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a little bit — she's a married woman — that's not happening," she tells ET. "I mean, the married woman part's happening, but the calming down. So, it's just, the fierceness is legitimately ramping up."

From Reilly's hints, it sounds like Beth and Rip will continue to settle into a happy home life together, even as her take-no-prisoners attitude toward defending her family's interests reaches new heights.

"In a strange way, I think Beth is quite old-fashioned in her values," she muses. "I think the fact that this man is now her husband, it holds a lot of power. But he's always been her guy since she was 16 years old. He's the only man — other than her father — that she's ever loved. So, the fact that it's official in God's eyes, it's something I think she's incredibly proud of and it probably gives her a little more stability."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

