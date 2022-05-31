Cheers! 2022 Laramie Brewfest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Beer season is coming! Or, at least craft beer festival season. That's more specific, but still, just as exciting when it comes to one of our favorite local craft beer events in Southeast Wyoming, the Laramie Brewfest.

The Laramie Brewfest is approaching us full steam ahead and will be here before you know it! So, what does that mean, well, it means you need to put it on your calendar. That's step one.

When is Laramie Brewfest?

Laramie Brewfest is coming up Saturday, July 9th at Depot Park in Laramie. The festival will kick off at 11:30 AM for VIPs and 1:30 PM for general admission ticket holders.

When do tickets go on sale for Laramie Brewfest?

As announced on Laramie Brewfest's Facebook Page, tickets go on sale tomorrow! Get ready, Wednesday, June 1st is the day to grab your tickets.

Speaking of tickets, how much are tickets for Laramie Brewfest?

If you'd like to be a VIP, you'll get into the event two hours early, those will set you back $55. general admission tickets are a little cheaper coming in at $40. You'll be able to buy tickets and find information about tickets here tomorrow.

Is there going to be any live music at the Laramie Brewfest?

Yes! According to Laramie Brewfest's webpage, the lineup will include Josh Gonzales Band, SYGRNY, and Peculiar Parrots.

This is shaping up to be another great beer festival. The brewery lineup isn't up just yet, but we'll talk turkey when we get to see all the breweries. The park was packed with them last year, so I'd wager we'll get that and more for 2022.

