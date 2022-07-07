I'm sure you've seen by now that the Big Boy 4014 is going to make a run from Denver to Cheyenne Saturday, July 30th. Tickets for this ride are on sale and to my genuine surprise and maybe naive thinking, seats are REALLY expensive. And get this, the coach is already sold out!

The price breakdown for the ride from Denver to Cheyenne is pretty steep, for the "Classic Dome Coach Experience" the classic coach seats were going for $650, but they're now sold out! The Classic Dome seats are still available, but they're going for $1,100.

If you're wanting a step up from the Classic Dome, the "Premium Dome Diner Experience" is right up your alley. The premium diner seats will run you $750 and if you want a step up from that, the Premium Dome will run you $1,200.

While this is pricey, you'll get to ride in style on a classic train, which has a lot of appeal. They're also taking people by bus once they get to Cheyenne to the Ames Monument in Bufford. So the price does include a box lunch for that.

Here's what they have to say about the experience from their ticketing site.

Ticket holders will also be able to visit and tour the Union Pacific Experience car display in the Promontory car during the train ride. The Experience is a multi-media walkthrough exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading.

With all that said, this is an awesome opportunity for tourism in Cheyenne. This should bring some nice revenue to local shops and restaurants in the Capitol city.

