You Can Investigate This Haunted Wyoming Prison

It's 2021, paranormal investigation tv shows have been popular for 20 years now, but that doesn't mean that we've limited our curiosity from most of those shows being staged for the small screen. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, is totally up to you. But, just imagine, you're in a place that's been said to be haunted for years, it's late at night, pitch black, you've accounted for the number of people in your group, and you hear a ghostly sound. What are you going to do? Blame people in your group? They're stone-cold quiet like you. Maybe it's just the old building making creaking noises due to age, or, we're in Wyoming, it's the wind.

Whatever excuse you give yourself, there's going to be apart of your mind that knows, that that was something not of this Earth, or the living. If your heart rate is up a little now, know that there is a place in Wyoming that is haunted that you can visit and investigate for yourself. For a fee of course.

The Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins has an offer for you and a group to investigate the old prison. Opened in 1901, the prison had no electricity or running water, according to the Wyoming Frontier Prison's website. Which, would check out with the date. But, just think of the time, 1901, our state was just over 10 years old. The building itself started construction in 1888, so well over 100 years ago. If you're willing, I'd bet you find something out.

If you're interested, it's a $200 deposit along with 10 dollars per hour per person. You can have as little as 3 people in your crew and 10 at most. Unfortunately, if you're looking to have an investigation during the fall, you can't. The timeline for investigations is between June 1st and August 31st from 7pm to 12am. You can find some frequently asked questions here.

So, are you and your fright crew ready for a trip to Rawlins in 2022?

