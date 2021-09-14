Cheyenne Police Need Help Finding 14-Year-Old Girl

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

UPDATE (9/15):

Cheyenne police say 14-year-old Alaina Kolkman has been located.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the post and provided assistance," the department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/14):

Cheyenne police need help finding 14-year-old Alaina Kolkman.

According to a department Facebook post, Kolkman ran away, however, the post didn't give any other information.

Anyone with information on Kolkman's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-49458.

