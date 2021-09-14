Cheyenne Police Need Help Finding 14-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE (9/15):

Cheyenne police say 14-year-old Alaina Kolkman has been located.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the post and provided assistance," the department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/14):

Cheyenne police need help finding 14-year-old Alaina Kolkman.

According to a department Facebook post, Kolkman ran away, however, the post didn't give any other information.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Kolkman's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-49458.