CRMC To Require Photo ID From Visitors Starting Sept. 20

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will require state-issued photo identification from all hospital visitors start Sept. 20, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page.

According to the post, the identification must be a physical document, such as a driver's license, passport, or state-issued photo ID card. Visitors will be asked for their photo ID at the screening desk, and anyone who does not have the identification will not be allowed to enter the hospital.

According to the post, the policy is being implemented to enforce the CRMC limit of two visitors per patient.

The post says

''This requirement will allow CRMC screeners to verify the identity of visitors and ensure that CRMC’s “two designated visitors per non-COVID-19 patient” policy is being followed.

Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, several hospitals and health systems in our state and region are no longer allowing any visitors or are only allowing one designated visitor per non-COVID-19 patient. Our goal is to keep CRMC’s current visitor policy in place while also ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients, employees and providers.''

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently banned most visitors except for those visiting obstetrics patients. COVID-19 has been surging across Wyoming, and the state has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country.

A mask requirement is also in effect for all Cheyenne Regional Medical Center visitors.