Your Weekend Plans Are Set! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne

Heads up, we have another weekend that we're ready to jump into. This weekend didn't get the memo that it's supposed to be warm, but that doesn't limit the amount of fun you can have. There are plenty of events to keep you going and they're not outdoors, so you've got that going for you. Let's take a look at what Cheyenne has to offer us this weekend.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

If you're wanting to catch a couple of brews and some live music, Black Tooth has it from 6 pm to 9 pm, you can catch Davis & Mavrick.

Pain In My Aspen At Freedom's Edge Brewing Company

If you've missed this collaboration brew from Freedom's Edge and Rooted In Cheyenne, you're in luck, they'll be tapping a keg of the brew and having a whole shindig to support Rooted In Cheyenne for Arbor Day.

Art For Art At The Lincoln

7 PM is the time to check out local and regional art at The Lincoln. Tickets are $35 and it's a benefit for Arts Cheyenne and all the awesome things they do for the community.

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

Dueling Pianos will be on tap both tonight and tomorrow at The Met. This should be a great time, dueling pianos is always fun!

Tunes, Taps, And Apps At The Atlas Theater

The fun kicks off at 5 pm Saturday at the Atlas Theater. This should be a good time, all four breweries from Cheyenne will have beer pairings with food. This sounds like an awesome time and a great way to support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

Speed Dating At The Louise Event Venue

If you're single and ready to mingle, this event is for you. Get out and be a busy body and meet someone. Or, just awkwardly talk to people. Baby steps.

