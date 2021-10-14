Wizard hats off to our friends at the Laramie County Library System for always coming up with great promotions for their readers in Laramie County. They're really engaging and fun. They also have done a great job navigating their way through Covid and people not wanting to spend time at the library, so they offer a lot of virtual fun, as well.

They have hit their stride for the month of October. Last year they had virtual fun, this year, you can be a Wizard! A reading challenge where you build your own Harry Potter world house and try to prove that your house is the best at Laramie County Library's Hogwarts.

You might be in Gryffindor where dwell the brave at heart, or maybe in Hufflepuff where they are patient and loyal. Perhaps you are in Ravenclaw filled with wit and learning, or maybe you are a Slytherin with cunning determination. Recruit your housemates and sign up beginning October 1st to start logging minutes for your house. While competing in the challenge, your minutes will earn house points. At the end of the month, the house with the most points will be awarded the House Cup; a great honor! We will also be doing drawings for members of each house to win some fun Potter-themed prizes. The House Cup and winning house banner will hang in the library until October 2022 when the challenge begins again!

It doesn't matter which house you belong to, everyone has a chance, much better than the actual movie. It always seemed like it was either Slytherin or Gryffindor. Let's root for the Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs! You can get registered here.

