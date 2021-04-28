You’re Invited to ‘Dip Night’ – What are You Bringing, Wyoming?

And could you extend that invite to us too?

I don't know about you, but I am a huge fan of dips. You give me a bowl of deliciousness and something to dip into it and I'm a happy camper. From chips and guacamole to sourdough bread and spinach dip... I love it all.

So imagine my delight when I found out about "dip night."

This apparently is a new trend that has been featured all over TikTok. It's a potluck-style get together that involves, you guessed it, dips. And from what I've seen, there are no requirements here. Dips can be creamy, chunky, fruity, cheesy, sweet, spicy... whatever!

And you bet your bottom dollar I will be hosting one of these with plenty of wine, of course.

After discovering my new favorite excuse to host girls' night, I thought about all of the dips I've enjoyed in my life. It would be hard for me to choose just one to showcase. I mean, I love a good spinach dip, but why limit myself to just that?

Luckily, I found this list of 50 Dips for 50 States from the spice company McCormick.

And yes, they have a recipe that would make any Wyomingite proud. It's a Wyoming Beef Jerky Dip. This baby actually contains shredded beef jerky in it. The cream cheese and white cheddar cheese will definitely make this an ooey-gooey, finger-licking delight. It also uses McCormick's Brown Gravy Mix. I can see this being a favorite at some summer poolside gatherings and football watch parties this fall.

Hurry up and pass me some crackers, I'm suddenly starving!