There’s A New QB Coming To Town For The Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are getting a new quarterback.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero via Twitter, the Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

In exchange, the Carolina Panthers will get the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, beginning Thursday, April 29, and will also receive cap flexibility in 2021 and 2022.

ESPN says Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last season, threw for 3,733 yards last season, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has a $17 million base salary for 2021 that includes a $10 million guarantee.

The Panthers reportedly gave Bridgewater the green light to facilitate a trade after they acquired Sam Darnold in early April, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Panthers gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft along with second-round and fourth-round picks in 2022 in exchange for Darnold.

The Panthers will pay $7 million to Bridgewater, while the Broncos will pay him $3 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The source also told Schefter that the trade will not take the Broncos out of the market for a quarterback in Thursday's NFL draft.

The Carolina Panthers now have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft following the Bridgewater trade, including the No. 8 pick.