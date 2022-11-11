YOU’RE INVITED: To This First Annual Gratitude Banquet in Laramie

The Laramie Range Ford Family is excited to invite you to their first annual Gratitude Banquet for local first responders! As a heartfelt thank you for serving our little community year-round, they would like to serve our first responders, military personnel, medical personnel & their families on the evening of November 16th!

They will be hosting a Thanksgiving-style feast on Wednesday, November 16, from 5-8 pm at Laramie Range Ford, located at 3609 E. Grand Ave.

Join them and together kick off the holiday season.

Please RSVP to LaramieRangeFord@gmail.com with the number of people attending.

If you're working and unable to attend in person, they would still be happy to deliver to your workplace!

Please RSVP with the number of meals needed and the delivery address.

The Laramie Range Ford Family would also like to extend their gratitude to our community's first responders, military personnel, and medical personnel for always keeping Laramie safe. They look forward to gathering with you on the 16th!

Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions!