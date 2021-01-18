‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is a 4-Hour Movie, Not a Series

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is like that old fake Saturday Night Live ad where Dan Aykroyd and Gilda Radner fought over whether Shimmer was a floor wax or a dessert topping and then Chevy Chase swoops in and informs them whoops it’s actually both. At first we were told Snyder was simply releasing his director’s cut of Justice League, which he left in the middle of production. Then Snyder revealed during the DC FanDome event back in August of 2020 that the “Snyder Cut” would actually be a miniseries, with four hourlong episodes.

But now it seems like while Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still four hours long, it’s going to be more like a four-hour movie than a four-hour series. That’s what Snyder told a fan on Vero when asked whether the new version “is still a series or a one shot watch of a movie.” Snyder replied “one shot.”

If’s not entirely clear whether that means that the film (or series?) will be released as one gigantic four-hour chunk, or whether it’s still broken into four episodes, and all four episodes will be released to HBO Max simultaneously. These are probably pointless semantic arguments anyway, but if Zack Snyder’s Justice League is four hours long and it is released as a single film, that makes it the longest comic-book movie in history.

Snyder recently revealed that his director’s cut of Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in March, although Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed that information.