NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week

Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said.

Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in Laramie and 29 degrees in Saratoga.

Temperatures in Torrington, Lusk, Douglas, Cheyenne, and Rawlins are also expected to drop near the freezing mark Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

6 PM October 3rd – Taking a look at the midweek forecast, afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week, especially west of the Laramie Range. Isolated showers will be possible over portions of the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday in addition to near the higher terrain along the CO/WY border. For more details, visit: weather.gov/CYS

READ MORE: