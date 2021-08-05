Here Are 10 Wyoming Places With Weird Sounding Names

Get our free mobile app

It's funny how when you live somewhere you don't really realize how unique of a place it can be.

While we know Wyoming is full of unique natural beauty and people, I never have really thought much about how unique our names are.

Maybe it's because I was just hiking in the Popo Agie Wilderness Area (which is a place that is notoriously mispronounced), but I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners what they thought were the places in Wyoming with the weirdest sounding names.

Here's a list of the top 10 weirdest sounding names in Wyoming.

10 Places In Wyoming With The Weirdest Sounding Names This list is in Alphabetical Order.

Could you pronounce all of them?

Keep in mind that these were only the top suggestions, we had TONS more places that you shared with us on our Facebook page.

You can look in the comments on the post below to see all of them.

I have to say, I don't think of Green River as an unusual name...but compared with Popo Agie I guess anything else seems pretty normal.

Pictures of the Stunning Popo Agie Wilderness Area in Wyoming The Popo Agie Wilderness rea is part of the Shoshone National Forest and is located in the mountains outside of Lander, Wyoming. The trail shown in this picture is closed to motor vehicles, the only way to see these sites is to ride in on horseback or hike in.